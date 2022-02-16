Rupee opens 18 paise higher at 75.14 against US dollar

Rupee opens 18 paise higher at 75.14 against US dollar

On Tuesday, the rupee snapped its five-session losing streak and surged 28 paise to close at 75.32 against the US dollar

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 16 2022, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 12:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee appreciated 18 paise to 75.14 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Wednesday amid signs of de-escalation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.24 against the American dollar and then inched higher to quote 75.14, registering a rise of 18 paise from the last close.

On Tuesday, the rupee snapped its five-session losing streak and surged 28 paise to close at 75.32 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06 per cent higher at 96.04.

"The Indian Rupee opened stronger against the US Dollar on Wednesday as tension de-escalate in Eastern Europe," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Crude and the dollar were subdued this Wednesday morning and lent support, Iyer said, adding that investors will look to retail sales data and Fed minutes for further cues.

US President Joe Biden has said that an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility. Biden said the US is still open for diplomacy to resolve the issue while stressing that more than 150,000 Russian troops remain on the Ukrainian border.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 85.87 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 58,056.18, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 14.10 points or 0.08 per cent to 17,338.35.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.26 per cent to $93.04 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,298.76 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

foreign exchange
Rupee
Markets
Business News

What's Brewing

If a medal arrives in the mail, does it still shine?

If a medal arrives in the mail, does it still shine?

Hic, hic, hooray! New tipples bring cheer

Hic, hic, hooray! New tipples bring cheer

Abandoned pets: No place to call home

Abandoned pets: No place to call home

Coastal sea levels in US to 'rise a foot by 2050'

Coastal sea levels in US to 'rise a foot by 2050'

DH Toon | Inflated hate news amid inflation

DH Toon | Inflated hate news amid inflation

Birthday special: Watch these six iconic Darshan movies

Birthday special: Watch these six iconic Darshan movies

 