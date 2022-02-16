Rupee opens 18 paise higher to 75.14 against US dollar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 16 2022, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 11:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Rupee on Wednesday gained 18 paise to 75.14 against US dollar in early trade.

More to follow...

foreign exchange
Rupee
Markets
Business News

