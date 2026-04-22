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Rupee plunges 31 paise to 93.75 against US dollar in early trade

Selling pressure in domestic equity markets and withdrawal of foreign capital further pressured the Indian currency, forex traders said.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 04:39 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 04:39 IST
IranDonald TrumpRupeeUS dollarSensexbusiness

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