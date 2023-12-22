Rupee rises 12 paise to settle at 83.15 against US dollar

Mumbai: Rising for the first time this week, the rupee appreciated by 12 paise to settle at 83.15 against the US dollar on Friday amid a weak American currency and positive equity market sentiment.

The Indian currency, however, remained under pressure due to continuous upward movement in the crude oil price triggered by evolving geopolitical situation and outflow of foreign funds, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.25 and traded in the range of 83.11 to 83.27 against the greenback during intra-day.

The local unit finally settled at 83.15 (provisional), registering a gain of 12 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the domestic currency settled 9 paise lower at 83.27 against the dollar.