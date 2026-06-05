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Rupee rises 81 paise to close at 94.93 against US dollar post RBI policy decision

Forex traders said the announcements in the RBI policy boosted investor sentiments after the apex bank asserted that the country's forex reserves provide a sufficient buffer against external shocks.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsRupeeIndian RupeeReserve Bank of IndiabusinessRupee fall

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