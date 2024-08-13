Rupee settles flat at 83.97 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee witnessed range-bound trading and settled for the day on a flat note at 83.97 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as weak domestic markets and a surge in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said risk aversion in the global markets amid heightened geopolitical tension in the Middle East between Israel and Iran also dented sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit traded in a tight range as it opened at 83.95 and finally settled at 83.97 (provisional) against the American currency, unchanged from its previous close.