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Rupee slides 34 paise to 94.12 against US dollar in early trade

It remained under pressure due to massive selling of domestic equities and the withdrawal of foreign investors amid rising worldwide demand for the American currency.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 04:32 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 04:32 IST
RupeeUS dollardollarbusinessRupee fall

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