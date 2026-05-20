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Rupee slips 13 paise to hit fresh lifetime low of 96.83 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.89 against the US dollar, then lost further ground to touch a record low of 96.95 and a high of 96.65, before settling at 96.83.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeedollarrupee depreciation

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