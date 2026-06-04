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Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said prolonged West Asia crisis poses a major risk for India, which relies heavily on energy imports.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 06:23 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 06:23 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeUS dollarEnergyImportsWest AsiabusinessForex trade

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