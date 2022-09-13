Rupee up 25p to 79.28 against US dollar in early trade

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 13 2022, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 09:55 ist

The Indian rupee rose 25 paise to 79.28 against US dollar in the early trade.

More to follow...

Rupee
Forex
foreign exchange
Business News

The gullies of Chandni Chowk

JWST captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula

Photographer William Klein dies aged 96

Odisha body claims Kohinoor belonged to Lord Jagannath

Venezuelan migrant and his dog part ways at US border

'Squid Game' competes for Emmys history

DH Toon | Which brand of shoes is Rahul Gandhi wearing?

Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history

Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry

Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope

