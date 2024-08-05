Rural youth employment data betray sharp gender disparity

Bengaluru: Over half of young men in the rural parts of the country, aged between 18 and 25 have found employment, but only a quarter of their female counterparts have made it to the job market, according to a report - State of Rural Youth Employment, 2024.

Put together by Development Intelligence Unit (DIU), Transform Rural India (TRI) and Global Development Indicator (GDI), the report, which interviewed 5,169 rural youth (aged 18-35) from 21 Indian states, found that most of the employed were men, while most of those who’d never been gainfully engaged were female.

The story is no different among the “older youth” aged between 26 and 35 years. While 85 per cent of the men were employed and 10 per cent currently unemployed after having worked before, only 40 per cent of the women had jobs, a quarter of them have exited the workforce and a third were never employed.