Russia's Gazprom says it is shipping gas via Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 28 2022, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 15:21 ist
Representative picture. Credit: AFP File Photo

Russian state gas company Gazprom said Monday that it was shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine, in line with customers' requests.

Another Russian pipeline, the Yamal-Europe route via Belarus and Poland, switched back into reverse mode on Sunday morning and continued delivering gas eastward to Poland from Germany at elevated levels on Monday morning, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Ukraine
Russia
Business News
Poland
Germany

