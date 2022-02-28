Russia's Gazprom says it is shipping gas via Ukraine

Russian state gas company Gazprom said Monday that it was shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine, in line with customers' requests.
Another Russian pipeline, the Yamal-Europe route via Belarus and Poland, switched back into reverse mode on Sunday morning and continued delivering gas eastward to Poland from Germany at elevated levels on Monday morning, data from German network operator Gascade showed.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families
Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media
In Pics | Ukraine fights back against Russian assault
DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections
Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more
Rooftop rescues in play as Australia floods
Ukraine-made cargo plane Mriya burnt in shelling
DH Toon | US wants somebody to listen!
Key questions after Putin's nuclear announcement
Experts warn end of Omicron surge isn't end of pandemic