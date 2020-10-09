Ryanair sees Boeing's 737 MAX return in US in 'next month or so'

Ryanair sees 737 MAX return in US in 'next month or so'

Reuters
Reuters, Dublin,
  • Oct 09 2020, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 17:42 ist
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday issued a draft report on revised training procedures for the 737 MAX, a milestone to return the plane to service. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ryanair expects Boeing's troubled 737 MAX aircraft to return to service in the United States in the next month or so, paving the way for the Irish low-cost carrier to start receiving planes in early 2021, a senior executive said on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday issued a draft report on revised training procedures for the 737 MAX, a milestone to return the plane to service.

"The first of those (orders) we would hope to arrive in very early 2021. The FAA finished their test flights last week and it looks like it's going to go back into service in the U.S. in the next month or so. EASA, the European agency, are working very closely," Eddie Wilson, the chief executives of Ryanair's main airlines business, told Ireland's Newstalk radio station.

