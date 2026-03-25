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S&P Global raises India’s FY27 GDP growth projection to 7.1%

The global rating agency underlined that the ongoing West Asia conflict may drag the growth.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 19:56 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 19:56 IST
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