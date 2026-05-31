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SAIL expects only Rs 100-200 impact on steel prices despite West Asia crisis

The company buys raw materials, such as limestone from Dubai, Ashok Panda, the newly appointed Chairman of the steel major said.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 07:29 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 07:29 IST
India NewsDubaiWest AsiaSteel Authority of IndiabusinessSteelSAIL

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