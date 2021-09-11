Salil Kumar given additional charge as CMD MECON

Salil Kumar given additional charge as CMD MECON for three months

In its September 2 order, the ministry had informed Atul Bhatt's appointment as CMD of Visakhapatnam-based RINL

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 11 2021, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 15:10 ist
Salil Kumar has been given the additional charge as CMD of the state-owned consultancy company MECON. Credit: meconlimited.co.in

Salil Kumar has been given the additional charge as CMD of the state-owned consultancy company MECON for an initial period of three months, according to official notification.        

The decision has been taken after the acting MECON Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Atul Bhatt was appointed as the CMD of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL).

"With the approval of the competent authority, the additional charge of the post of CMD, MECON, is assigned to Salil Kumar, Director (Projects) for initial period of three months with effect from relieving of Atul Bhatt, CMD, MECON to join the post CMD, RINL or till a regular incumbent joins the post, or until further orders," the Ministry of Steel said in an order dated September 10.

In its September 2 order, the ministry had informed Atul Bhatt's appointment as CMD of Visakhapatnam-based RINL, a company that has already been put by the government in the list of central public sector companies that would be taken up for strategic disinvestment.

Bhatt is yet to assume charge as CMD of RINL.        

While, RINL is a special steel-making player operating a 7.3-million tonne (MT) steel plant in Andhra Pradesh, Ranchi-headquartered MECON offers a full range of services required to set up a project from concept to commissioning including turnkey execution.        

Both are public sector companies functional under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel.

Delhi
India
business

