Samsung brings Serif TV, 8K QLED TV 2020, S20+ BTS edition and more

Leading consumer electronics major Samsung unveiled a series of a new range of Serif TVs, 8K QLED, special edition mobile and earphones on Tuesday (June 30) in India.

The Serif TV boasts Quantum Dot Technology that promises the best picture quality matched by boldly clear and immersive sound. By detecting distracting noises and automatically adjusting volume and clarity in real-time, The Serif keeps the focus on the meaningful sounds and voices with the Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) feature.

It also delivers every bright and beautiful detail while bringing colors and pictures to life with 100% Color Volume, Quantum Processor 4K and HDR 10+. The Serif upscales everything to 4K picture quality by analysing each scene of the content using its AI Upscaling technology, Samsung proclaims.

Notable features include Personal Computer Mode, Muti Voice Assist, Content Guide, Music Player, Auto Hotspot, and Home Cloud among others.

Also, it boasts 360 All-round Design, where-in Serif TV even without a stand, can sit on a table, on a shelf, or right on the floor. It can pair with a metal stand that detaches easily—so one can move it around anywhere easily compared to other branded TVs.



The new Serif TV series launched in India. Credit: Samsung



The 2020-series Samsung 8K QLED sports the ‘Infinity Screen' with a display-to-body ratio of 99% to offer good viewing experience and is backed by Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+), and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) – that maximize immersive sound by delivering dimensional and dynamic audio that corresponds with large-screen viewing experiences, the company said.

Samsung says that the new TVs boasts 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR – all promising to offer a stunning 8K experience.

Furthermore, Samsung 8K QLED TVs come with 33 million pixels, four times the resolution of 4K UHD TVs and 16 times that of a Full HD TV.

Both the Serif TV and 8K QLED TV come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on panel. Consumers buying QLED 8K TVs will get one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on panel. Additionally, there is 50-percent discount on select OTT platforms.

Also, consumers can avail free two Galaxy S20 Plus smartphones with the 8K QLED TV provided, they pre-book the latter between July 1 and 10.

Samsung’s new range of QLED 8K TVs are priced Rs 4.99 lakhs for the 65--inch model, Rs 9.99 lakh for the 75-inch version, Rs 14.29 lakhs for the 82-inch version and Rs 15.79 lakhs for the 85-inch version.

Whereas the Samsung Serif TV series is being offered in three sizes -- 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch-- for Rs 83,900, Rs 1,16,900 and Rs 1,48,900, respectively.

Besides the new smart TVs, Samsung launched the BTS edition of K-Pop artists-inspired Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy Buds+.

As seen in the image, the device flaunts the purple glass and metal exterior. Inside, it comes pre-installed BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform, Weverse.

In the box, the device features decorative stickers to allow fans to further personalize their devices, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members for fans to keep. Featuring the same great pro-grade camera that Galaxy S20+ owners around the world use to capture their lives and tell their stories, the device provides new ways for BTS and their Indian fans to feel more closely connected than ever before, and share their creative content with each other.



The new Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition launched in India. Credit: Samsung



On the other hand, the Galaxy Buds+ BTS edition and Buds+ charging case, also available in purple, carry the band’s logo and purple heart iconography.

Inside, the Galaxy Buds+ is powered by AKG and features 2-way speaker, 3 mics for good sound and voice quality; and incredibly long battery life—up to 11 hours (Buds+) and an extra 11 hours in the case. It is also compatible with iOS via Galaxy App. Thanks to the Spotify-Samsung partnership, users can listen to the tunes and podcasts they love more easily by hitting play with a single press.



The new Galaxy Buds+ BTS edition. Credit: Samsung



Also, Samsung launched the Cloud White version of the Galaxy S20 Ultra in India. It has the same internal hardware as seen inside the original but offers a new colour shade.

Both Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS editions as well as Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant can be pre-booked starting July 1 to July 9, 2020, on Samsung.com/in. The Galaxy S20+ BTS edition is priced at Rs 87999. The BTS edition of Galaxy Buds+ is priced at Rs 14,990.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S20 Ultra White variant is priced at Rs 97,999.