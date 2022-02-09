Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live updates: Galaxy S22 Ultra with S Pen unveiled

  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 20:57 ist
Samsung is expected to launch the new line of Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets. Also, the company is expected to bring the Galaxy Note-exclusive S Pen feature to the to-end S22 Ultra series. Follow DH for the latest updates on Galaxy Unpacked 2022.
  •  

    Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live here

  • 20:56

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with special thermal dissipation system

  • 20:54

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with Vision Booster for better visibility outdoors

  • 20:48

    Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus price starts at $799 and $999 and will be available for pre-order from February 9

  • 20:38

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, S22 launched

  • 20:35

    All new devices launching at Galaxy Unpacked will have recycled materials

  • 20:33

    Galaxy Unpacked 2022 starts with Samsung head TM Roh on stage

  • 20:25

    Samsung to unveil new Galaxy S series premium phone

    In about a few minutes, Samsung will pull the wraps off the successor of the Galaxy S21 series and also bring a new line of the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

    Read more | Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here's what to expect at Samsung event