Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live updates: Galaxy S22 Ultra with S Pen unveiled

Samsung is expected to launch the new line of Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets. Also, the company is expected to bring the Galaxy Note-exclusive S Pen feature to the to-end S22 Ultra series. Follow DH for the latest updates on Galaxy Unpacked 2022.
Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live here
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with special thermal dissipation system
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with Vision Booster for better visibility outdoors
Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus price starts at $799 and $999 and will be available for pre-order from February 9
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, S22 launched
All new devices launching at Galaxy Unpacked will have recycled materials
Galaxy Unpacked 2022 starts with Samsung head TM Roh on stage
Samsung to unveil new Galaxy S series premium phone
In about a few minutes, Samsung will pull the wraps off the successor of the Galaxy S21 series and also bring a new line of the Galaxy Tab S8 series.
