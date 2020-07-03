Samsung launches Galaxy Assured, Forever plans in India

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Friday (July 3) launched a couple of mobile financing schemes-- Galaxy Assured and Galaxy Forever -- in India.

With the Galaxy Assured plan, consumers will be eligible to claim a maximum cash-back on Samsung's premium mobiles such as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10 Lite (512GB) and Galaxy Note10 Lite.

Consumers can claim up to 70% returns on returning S20 series within three months of purchase. Further three months down, he/she can still claim to 60% cash-back.

Furthermore, consumers will be eligible to get back up to 50% and 40% of their device value after nine months and 12 months respectively via Samsung India and Servify.

As far as the Galaxy Forever is concerned, consumers can grab the latest Samsung phone for just 60% of the price and pay the rest by the end of the year of the purchase or return it to the authorised retail partner of Samsung, Servify, and IDFC.

Samsung's Galaxy Assured and Galaxy Forever plans are available across Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail outlets and Samsung.com.