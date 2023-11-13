Samvat 2080 to start strong, markets consolidation expected

Real Estate sector was in limelight after a report released by CBRE showed a 97% rise in sale of luxury homes in India, in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period last year. In the top seven cities in India, 9,200 luxury homes were sold this year, compared to 4,700 units last year. Cement sector was also in focus after companies reported healthy Q2 results. Further, expectation of rebound in demand after Diwali, driven by a robust project pipeline in key sectors such as infrastructure, real-estate, and private capex, boosted the sentiments. Niche sectors including oil marketing, tyres and aviation saw buying on account of sharp decline in crude oil prices.