Saudi cabinet urges OPEC+ countries to further reduce production: SPA

'Saudi urges OPEC+ to further reduce production'

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • May 13 2020, 08:43 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 08:43 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Saudi Arabia's cabinet has urged countries in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with Russia and other producing nations, known as OPEC+ to adhere to reduced oil production rates and to further reduce them to contribute to restoring balance in global oil markets, state news agency (SPA) reported early on Wednesday.

The cabinet said the kingdom is committed to supporting the stability of global oil markets, according to the statement. 

Saudi Arabia
OPEC
Oil

