SBI Funds Management files IPO papers with Sebi

<p>New Delhi: SBI Funds Management on Thursday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/best-strategy-would-be-to-remain-patient-sebi-chairman-tells-retail-investors-3932926">Sebi </a>to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).</p><p>The company's maiden public offering is completely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 20.37 crore equity shares with no fresh issue component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).</p>.Why is SBI shunning Russian oil payments despite US 'reprieve' to India?.<p>The issue includes stake sales by promoters, State Bank of India and Amundi India Holding.</p><p>A consortium of merchant bankers has been appointed to manage the issue, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets.</p>