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SBI Funds Management files IPO papers with Sebi

The company's maiden public offering is completely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 20.37 crore equity shares with no fresh issue component.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 17:07 IST
SebiState Bank of IndiabusinessIPO

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