SBI to hold virtual general meeting on June 17

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 10 2020, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 15:39 ist
Credit/Reuters File Photo

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it will hold a general meeting on June 17, through video conferencing mode.

In April, the corporate affairs ministry and market regulator Sebi had allowed companies to conduct their AGM/EGM through video conferencing or other audio visual means during the year due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

"In view of the lockdown situation in Mumbai due to COVID-19, the bank is holding its virtual General Meeting for its shareholders on 17th June 2020 at 3.00 p.m. via Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM).

"SBI would like to clarify that it is not conducting its Annual General Meeting on the said date," SBI said in a statement.

The bank in a filing to exchanges in the shareholders meetings section has mentioned that the June 17 meeting is an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

The bank said the shareholders will be allowed to e-vote for electing four directors from a list of five candidates as per the provisions of the SBI Act and SBI General Regulations, 1955.

The lender said keeping in view the well-being of all stakeholders and to comply with the lockdown restrictions, it has avoided physical meetings for major events in the past few months.

