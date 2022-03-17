SBI to provide Rs 7,592 crore credit line to Sri Lanka for procurement of food, other essentials

The finance ministry on Thursday said the State Bank of India (SBI) will provide a Rs 7,592 crore credit facility to Sri Lanka for procurement of food, medicines and other essential items.

The ministry in a tweet said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa. The ministers discussed wide-ranging issues, it added.

#Agreement was signed between SBI and Government of Sri Lanka for $1 billion #credit facility for #procurement of food, medicine and other essential items to Sri Lanka. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/vfS1QHVSdX — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) March 17, 2022

"Agreement was signed between SBI and Government of Sri Lanka for USD 1 billion credit facility for procurement of food, medicine and other essential items to Sri Lanka," the ministry said in another tweet.

Earlier, the Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) had extended a line of credit of Rs 3,796 crore for financing the purchase of petroleum products to Sri Lanka which is facing a financial crisis.

