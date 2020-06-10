SC deprecates tendency to directly approach top court by accused in PMLA cases

The Supreme Court on Wednesday disapproved tendency of the accused to directly approach the top court invoking writ jurisdiction in matters related to corporate fraud investigation.

"Our jurisdiction should not be used like this by people. Issues should be raised before the high court. This is an appellate court," a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde said.

The Supreme court's remarks came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to separate writ petitions filed by former chief finance officer, Bhushan Steel, Nittin Johari and others.

“In serious economic matters like this one where thousands of crores are involved, instead of a petition under Section 438 of the Criminal Procedure Code for anticipatory bail, they file Article 32 (writ petition) of the Constitution, challenging provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act," Mehta submitted.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the petitioners, said, “This court has upheld the right to move Article 32 plea. How can I be stopped. How can they say half the people go to SC and others go to HC ?”

The court, however, orally told the counsel that for bail, he would be required to move the appropriate court.

Mehta, for his party, sought time to file a reply as multiple matters challenging PMLA provisions have been filed.

Allowing his plea, the court asked Mehta to make a list of all such matters.

The court directed to list the plea, along with all connected matters, after two weeks.

The top court had separately on May 5 issued notice to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office on a plea by Johari challenging validity of the Delhi High Court's order of January 27, 2020, refusing him bail.

Johari was arrested on May 2, 2019 for alleged fraudulent activities, including filing of false documents in banks.