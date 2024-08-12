SEBI asks investors to remain calm on Hindenburg allegations against chief

Mumbai: India's markets regulator on Sunday asked investors to remain calm and exercise due diligence before reacting to reports such as that by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Hindenburg alleged on Saturday that the head of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Madhabi Puri Buch, previously held investments in offshore funds also used by the Adani Group.

The regulator said the allegations made by Hindenburg against the Adani group have been duly investigated by SEBI and 23 out of 24 investigation were completed in March 2024. One remaining investigation is close to completion.

"As a matter of policy SEBI refrains from commenting on any investigation and ongoing enforcement matter," SEBI said.