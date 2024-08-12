SEBI asks investors to remain calm on Hindenburg allegations against chief

Mumbai: India's markets regulator on Sunday asked investors to remain calm and exercise due diligence before reacting to reports such as that by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.
Hindenburg alleged on Saturday that the head of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Madhabi Puri Buch, previously held investments in offshore funds also used by the Adani Group.
The regulator said the allegations made by Hindenburg against the Adani group have been duly investigated by SEBI and 23 out of 24 investigation were completed in March 2024. One remaining investigation is close to completion.
"As a matter of policy SEBI refrains from commenting on any investigation and ongoing enforcement matter," SEBI said.
Defending its chief, the regulator said Buch made relevant disclosures required in terms of holdings of securities and their transfers and that she has recused herself in matters involving potential conflicts of interest.
Buch in a separate statement said that her investment in offshore funds mentioned in the Hindenburg report predates her appointment at SEBI by two years.
Indian equity markets have been booming, drawing large funds from domestic institutional and retail investors.
The benchmark Nifty index has gained 11.87 per cent in the last six months.
A mutual fund lobby body on Sunday called the Hindenburg report as an attempt to create sensation by connecting random events from the past.
The Association of Mutual Funds in India asserted that India's financial system is secure, transparent, designed to foster growth and innovation with high integrity.
Published 12 August 2024, 03:03 IST