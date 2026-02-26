<p>New Delhi: Markets regulator <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sebi">SEBI</a> on Thursday directed all entities regulated by it, along with their agents, to prominently disclose their registered name and registration number on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> platforms (SMPs) while posting securities market-related content.</p>.<p>The requirement will apply to stock brokers, mutual funds, asset management companies (AMCs), investment advisers, research analysts, alternative investment funds (AIFs), portfolio managers and other intermediaries.</p>.<p>"With the rapid increase in the use and acceptance of social media, a need is felt to distinguish contents related to securities market uploaded/posted by the persons regulated by the Board (hereafter referred to as 'regulated entities') and their agents on SMPs, from the contents uploaded/posted by other unregistered persons," SEBI said in its circular.</p>.Sebi mulls overhaul of 'fit and proper person' framework governing market intermediaries.<p>"This would enable the investor to identify that the content on the SMP(s) is uploaded by a SEBI-regulated entity or its agent. Thus, ensuring ease of investments for investors in the securities <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/markets">market</a>," it added.</p>.<p>The regulator asked entities with a single SEBI registration to display their registered name and number on the homepage of their social media handles and at the beginning of each post or video.</p>.<p>Those with multiple registrations need to provide a web link on their homepage listing all registrations and disclose the relevant registration details in each specific content.</p>.<p>Moreover, agents would be required to disclose the principal entity's registration details along with their own.</p>.<p>The new norms, aimed at enhancing transparency, strengthening investor protection and distinguishing regulated entities from unregistered persons online, will come into effect from May 1, 2026.</p>