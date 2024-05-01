Sebi bans Manpasand Beverages, 3 top officials from market for 3 years

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has barred Manpasand Beverages Ltd (MBL) and its three top officials from the securities markets for three years and imposed a penalty totalling Rs 68 lakh on them for manipulating and mis-stating the company's financial statement.

In its order, the regulator said that the financial statements of the company were manipulated and mis-stated for financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Apart from Manpasand Beverages, those restrained by Sebi are— the company's promoter, chairman & managing director (CMD) Dhirendra Singh, promoter and executive director Abhishek Singh and chief financial officer (CFO) Paresh Thakkar.

Also, these four entities have been fined Rs 17 lakh each, which needs to be paid within 45 days, Sebi said in its 55-page order passed on Tuesday.

Additionally, Dhirendra Singh, Abhishek Singh and Paresh Thakkar have been prohibited from holding position of director or key managerial personnel in any listed public company or any intermediary registered with Sebi in any capacity for five years.