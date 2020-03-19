Sebi gives 45-day relaxation to cos for filing results

Sebi gives 45-day relaxation to cos for filing Q4 results amid COVID-19 concerns

PTI
New Delhi,
  • Mar 19 2020, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 14:51 ist
Relaxation of one month has been given for filing quarterly corporate governance report. Reuters

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday gave relaxation of 45 days to companies for filing fourth quarter financial results and one-month extension to file results for 2019-20.

Besides, relaxation of one month has been given for filing quarterly corporate governance report and three week each for shareholding patten and statement of investor complaint reports, the regulator said in a circular.

The decision has been taken in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in many restrictions, including free movement of people, thereby hampering businesses and day-to-day functioning of companies.

“Development arising due to the spread of the virus warrants the need for temporary relaxation in compliance requirement of listed entities,” Sebi noted.

