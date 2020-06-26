Sebi initiates process to recruit executive directors

Capital markets watchdog Sebi has begun the process for recruiting two executive directors for faster and more effective execution of regulatory work.

The appointment of executive directors will be either on contractual or deputation basis for a period of three years, the regulator said in a public notice on Friday.

For this, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited applications for recruitment of two executive directors. The last date for receiving the applications is July 17, 2020.

The candidate should have at least 20 years of experience in dealing with problems related to securities market or special knowledge or experience of law, investigation, finance, economics and accountancy, among others.

Besides, Sebi said candidate's age should not be less than 40 years and more than 55 years as on June 30, 2020.

Currently, Sebi has eight executive directors.

Earlier in January, Babita Raydu had taken charge as a Sebi executive director.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is a statutory regulatory body, established by an Act of Parliament, to protect the interests of investors in securities, to promote the development of and to regulate the securities market.