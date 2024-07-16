SEBI proposes new asset class for high-risk investors

"It is aimed at curbing the proliferation of unregistered and unauthorized investment products," it added.

Under the new asset class, asset management companies can offer riskier strategies such as long-short equity strategies, which seek to deliver returns by taking long and short positions in equity instruments, or inverse exchange-traded funds that generate returns via an inverse correlation with an underlying index.

These funds will also be allowed to invest in derivatives.

The minimum investment amount for this asset class will be 1 million rupees ($11,961), the regulator proposed.

Fund houses must distinguish these schemes from their mutual fund products and disclose the level of risk associated with the investment strategies, it added.

SEBI has sought comments on its proposal by Aug 6, before it releases the final guidelines.