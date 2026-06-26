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SEBI rejects Anil Ambani's settlement request over Reliance Infrastructure

Ambani, the younger brother of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has faced growing scrutiny from regulators and enforcement agencies over the past 18 months.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsSebiAnil AmbaniReliance Infrastructure

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