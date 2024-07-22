Sebi returns draft IPO documents of recruitment solution provider Crizac

New Delhi: Sebi has returned the draft documents of student recruitment solution provider Crizac Ltd, which was looking to float Rs 1,000 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), an update with the markets regulator showed on Monday.

The move might delay the Kolkata-based company's initial share-sale.

The proposed IPO was entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) by promoters, Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal, with no fresh issue component.