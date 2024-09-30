Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

SEBI slaps Rs 12 lakh fine on NSE Data and Analytics

It has been directed to pay the fine within 45 days.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 15:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 15:54 IST
Business NewsNSESebi

Follow us on :

Follow Us