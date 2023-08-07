Sebi plans more disclosures for conglomerates, unlisted firms

"There is a need to identify, monitor and manage the risks introduced into the securities market ecosystem by unlisted companies in a conglomerate with a complex set of listed and unlisted associates," said SEBI.



Currently, there is no public disclosure of all related-party transactions at a conglomerate level, said Sai Venkateshwaran, a partner at KPMG.



"The plan from SEBI to enhance transparency through reporting of transactions at a conglomerate level may not be achievable by the listed company on its own and will certainly require the active involvement of the promoter group (major shareholder).



SEBI also said that group-level disclosures could be made mandatory around cross holdings - where a publicly-traded company owns stock in another publicly-traded company.



This fiscal, the regulator will also change what constitutes unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) to prevent insider trading.



Currently, the listed entity has the onus of categorizing information as UPSI. But, SEBI said, it has come across several instances where information that ideally should have been disclosed as UPSI was not made public.



The regulator also plans to review the eligibility criteria for the introduction and continuation of stocks in the derivatives segment.



Since its last review in 2018, the broad market parameters reflecting the size, liquidity of the cash market, market capitalization and turnover have "changed considerably," SEBI said.



The regulator is also reviewing its takeover code, which governs mergers and acquisitions, to align it with global standards on the basis of how its orders have been viewed by appeals tribunal and the Supreme Court.



The last review was done in 2009.