Sebi tweaks framework for clearing corps on liquid assets; issues prudential norms for exposure

The regulator has asked clearing corporations to consider only specified types of exposures, including own funds and Core Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) invested in fixed deposits (FDs), units of overnight and liquid mutual funds, treasury bills (T-bills) and government securities (G-secs). The exposure of CCs and its subsidiaries towards a single bank in the form of cash, FDs and BGs must not exceed 10-15 per cent of the average daily exposure of the previous three months depending on the ratings of the lenders.

"Further, the total exposure of the CC to equity and debt instruments of an issuer, received as collateral from CM in both cash and F&O segment (including commodity and currency derivatives segment) put together, shall not exceed 15 per cent of total liquid assets of the CC received from CMs; and shall be treated as part of non-cash component of the total liquid assets of the CC," Sebi said.

The overall daily exposure of a CC to a single bank including cash, FD, bank guarantee (BG), equity and debt through clearing member collateral should not exceed 20 per cent of the total liquid assets.