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‘Sebi’s order interim in nature, no adverse conclusion reached’: Rajesh Mehta

'There is absolutely nothing wrong with the revenue declared by the company,' REL Founder-Chairman Rajesh Mehta told DH.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 01:54 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 01:54 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsSebi

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