‘Sebi’s order interim in nature, no adverse conclusion reached’: Rajesh Mehta

<p>Bengaluru: Indian gold jewellery manufacturer and exporter Rajesh Exports Ltd (REL) on Thursday rejected allegations of revenue misstatement and financial irregularities, saying its reported revenues were accurate and that concerns raised by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) were due to a "communication gap".</p>.<p>"There is absolutely nothing wrong with the revenue declared by the company," REL Founder-Chairman Rajesh Mehta told DH. He said the company had regularly presented audited financial statements and maintained that its disclosures were accurate.</p>.<p>Mehta said the issue related to Sebi's treatment of revenues generated by Valcambi, the group's Swiss gold refinery. In a clarification filed with the stock exchanges, Rajesh Exports said Sebi's order was interim in nature and that no adverse conclusion had been reached. The company said it would provide further clarifications to the regulator.</p>.Rajesh Exports funds were routed via personal accounts, says Sebi.<p><strong>Sebi's allegations</strong></p>.<p>The response came a day after Sebi barred Mehta, promoter and executive chairman of the Bengaluru-based jewellery exporter, from accessing the securities market until further orders.</p>.<p>In its 109-page interim order, Sebi alleged that company funds were routed through personal accounts and promoter-linked entities without adequate disclosures. The regulator said its investigation, covering April 2020 to March 2024, found a pattern of fund diversion, misuse of corporate funds and efforts to obscure fund trails.</p>.<p>Sebi also alleged that Rajesh Exports misrepresented revenues worth about Rs 15.15 lakh crore between FY21 and FY25, and recorded non-genuine sales and purchase transactions worth over Rs 11,487 crore through stockbroker Affluence Shares and Stocks between FY22 and FY24.</p>.<p>Reflecting investor concerns, Rajesh Exports shares fell 4.99% to close at Rs 104.65 on Thursday, hitting the lower circuit limit.</p>.<p>Prem Kumar, a market trader, said the development was negative for the company in the near term and had raised governance concerns among investors.</p>.<p>Biju Gangadharan, Chief Investment Officer at Vinvesta LLP, said investors would closely watch the company's clarifications and the progress of the regulatory probe. Sebi has also ordered the appointment of a new forensic auditor to complete the audit of the company's books.</p>