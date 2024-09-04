Sebi's paper mulls changes in methodology for calculating household savings in securities market

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi's working paper on Wednesday proposed changes in the computation methodology for capturing household savings through the Indian securities market to improve data accuracy.

"The revision in methodology will improve the quality and accuracy of data by capturing the actual values and covering the currently non-included segments/financial instruments in the securities market," the working paper suggested.

The paper proposed three changes to the computation methodology -- first, redefining the categories of investors; second, broadening the types of instruments these investors use; and third, adding new components that are not included in the current approach.

This came after it was noticed that the savings of households through the Indian securities market are not captured fully through the existing methodology of computation as the Indian securities market has undergone several structural in the past decade.