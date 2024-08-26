Selling your home? Avoid these costly mistakes in India

Selling a home is a journey that requires careful planning, attention to detail, and a willingness to seek the right advice. By avoiding these common mistakes—such as inaccurate pricing, inadequate marketing, neglecting presentation, and ignoring legal assistance—sellers can confidently overcome the complexities of the real estate market.By sidestepping these costly errors, sellers can ensure a smoother, more profitable, and less stressful experience. After all, a home is not just a property; it’s a significant chapter in one’s life, and its sale should reflect that importance.



(The writer is CEO and cofounder of NoBroker)