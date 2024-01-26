Semicon research centre, Digital India futureLABS initiative to be launched

Centre is planning to launch a Digital India futureLABS and establish an India Semiconductor Research Centre soon, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar announced at the IESA Vision Summit in Bengaluru on Thursday. This is part of a slew of announcements the government is likely to make soon around the country’s growing semiconductor industry, he added.
The upcoming research centre will serve as a hub for semiconductor innovation across spectrums to drive the growth of future systems, as per the minister.
“This program will be a collaboration and partnership involving Government labs, Indian startups, large enterprises and corporations in the electronics space. It will also include tier 1 suppliers & automotive industrial platforms, focusing on designing and innovating systems for the future,” he explained regarding the Digital India futureLABS initiative.
The focus of the initiative will be strengthening the country’s domestic innovation and research ecosystem through collaboration between startups, MNCs, R&D institutions, and academia to develop systems, standards, and IP. The program will concentrate on sectors including automotive, mobility, compute, communications, electronics and industrial IoT.
“Over the past several years, the aim has been to catalyse innovation, support startups, and witness significant success, especially in the consumer internet space. We have witnessed a tremendous number of startups and unicorns, investments, and the creation of numerous opportunities, characterising an innovative ecosystem,” Chandrashekhar remarked.