Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Semiconductor GCCs shift gear: Less hiring, more precision

Large GCCs (over 5,000 employees) saw the widest swings in monthly hiring, while small GCCs displayed high volatility, reacting faster to market signals.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 12:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsBusiness Newssemiconductor shortage

Follow us on :

Follow Us