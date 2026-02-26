<p>India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/semiconductor">semiconductor</a> design Global Capability Centres (GCCs) spent much of 2025 pulling back on hiring, but a fourth-quarter recovery and sharpening strategic focus suggest the sector is recalibrating rather than retreating, according to a new report by talent solutions firm Careernet. </p><p>An analysis of hiring data across the top 50 semiconductor design GCCs shows that open positions declined steadily from January to October in CY2025, making Q2 the weakest quarter for new demand.</p><p>According to talent solutions provider Careernet’s latest report, India’s Semiconductor Design GCC Talent Ecosystem - CY 2025, October emerged as the lowest point across GCCs of all sizes, reflecting a sector-wide shift from expansion-led hiring to optimisation and cost discipline.</p><p>However, Q4 CY2025 signalled renewed confidence, with November and December recording the strongest month-on-month uptick in job openings during the year, though <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hiring">hiring</a> volumes remained below early-2025 levels.</p><p>Large GCCs (over 5,000 employees) saw the widest swings in monthly hiring, while small GCCs displayed high volatility, reacting faster to market signals. Mid-sized GCCs (1,000–5,000 employees) remained the most stable, with relatively controlled fluctuations through the year. </p><p>Notably, Q4 recorded at least one month of positive hiring momentum across GCCs of all sizes, indicating selective green shoots rather than a broad-based rebound.</p>.Qualcomm’s India teams drive 2nm chip design as company bets big on talent and AI.<p>The study highlights that Core VLSI roles accounted for 44% of total open positions in Q4 CY2025. Within VLSI (active talent pool of 2.6 lakhs professionals), Verification (28%) and Front-end Design (26%) led demand with a talent pool of 200,000 professionals, followed by Physical Verification (18%) and Physical Design (14%). </p><p>System and Application Software roles contributed 40% of open positions, reflecting the growing convergence of hardware design and software-driven optimisation.</p><p>Neelabh Shukla, Chief Business Officer, Careernet, said, “The hiring correction seen in Q4 of CY 2025 points to a structural shift in India’s semiconductor design ecosystem. It reflects a combination of global demand normalisation, tighter cost controls, and more disciplined capital allocation across semiconductor design GCCs. </p><p>As the sector matures, organisations are moving away from expansion-led hiring toward prioritising roles that deliver direct design impact and long-term IP value."</p>