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‘Semiconductor market is projected to reach around $200 billion by 2035’: NITI Aayog

The report, 'Future of India's Semiconductor Industry', suggested that Fabs, advanced packaging, compound semiconductors and critical design infrastructure should be prioritised for public funding.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 14:28 IST
Business NewsNITI Aayogsemiconductor

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