Sensex climbs over 200 points, Nifty above 17,200

Markets kicked off August trading on a positive note on Monday, after clocking their best month since November 2020 in the previous session, with Yes Bank jumping more than 5 per cent following its decision last week to fundraise $1.1 billion.

Sensex 274.02 points to 57,844.27 in the early trade, while Nifty advanced 86.55 points to 17,244.80.

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd rose after the lender said late on Friday that it would sell up to 10 per cent stake to US private-equity firms Carlyle Group Inc and Advent International.

The Nifty auto sub-index, which marked its fourth monthly gain in July, rose 2 per cent ahead of sales data from domestic automakers due later in the day.

Agrochemicals manufacturer UPL Ltd, a Nifty 50 component, climbed up 0.9 per cent ahead of its quarterly earnings results likely on Monday.

Oil prices dropped, as weak July manufacturing data from China and Japan weighed on demand outlook, while investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments.

In broader Asia, equity markets got off to sluggish start as disappointing Chinese economic data fed doubts last week's rally on Wall Street could be sustained in the face of determined policy tightening by global central banks