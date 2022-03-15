Sensex climbs over 200 points, Nifty at 16,900 in opening trade

Sensex on Tuesday climbed 234.58 points to 56,720.60 in the opening trade, while Nifty rose 56.45 points to 16,927.75.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Why you should start 'journaling' every day
States where 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free
DH Toon | What more will the common man endure?
Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal
Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy
Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize