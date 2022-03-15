Sensex climbs over 200 points, Nifty at 16,900 in opening trade

Sensex climbs over 200 points, Nifty at 16,900 at open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 15 2022, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 09:41 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Tuesday climbed 234.58 points to 56,720.60 in the opening trade, while Nifty rose 56.45 points to 16,927.75. 

More to follow...

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
Business News
BSE
NSE

