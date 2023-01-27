Sensex drops nearly 300 points, Nifty below 18,000 at open

Sensex drops nearly 300 points, Nifty below 18,000

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2023, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 09:56 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Friday declined 292.76 points to 59,912.30, while Nifty fell 79.90 pts to 17,812.05 in the opening trade. 

Meanwhile, rupee rose by 9 paise to 81.52 against US dollar in the early trade. 

More to follow...

