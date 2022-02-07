Sensex drops over 1,100 points; Nifty below 17,300

Sensex drops over 1,100 points; Nifty below 17,300

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 07 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 14:32 ist
BSE building. Credit: PTI File Photo

Equity benchmark index Sensex on Monday fell over 1,120 points to trade below the 58,000-level led by selling in private sector banks and financial stocks. 

As of 2:30 pm, the benchmark BSE Sensex tanked 1,129.15 points or 1.93 per cent to 57,515.67, while the broader NSE Nifty dropped 302.50 points or 1.73 per cent to 17,213.80. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BSE
NSE
Sensex
Markets
Nifty

What's Brewing

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

 