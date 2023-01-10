Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty tests 18,00 at open

Sensex on Tuesday declined 243 points to 60,504.30 points in the early trade, while Nifty fell 61.75 points to 18,039.45 points.

Meanwhile, the rupee rose 18 paise to 82.17 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday on easing crude oil prices.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

