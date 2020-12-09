Sensex hits record high of 46k as market extends rally

Sensex hits 46,000 for the first time as market extends rally

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 09 2020, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 14:14 ist
Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark Sensex crossed the 46,000 mark on Wednesday for the first time in a day that saw many record highs. Nifty also crossed 13,500 in intraday trade.

Both Indices opened at record highs and on Wednesday.

Also read — Nifty crosses 13,500 for the first time

At 13:45, Sensex was at 46,029.21, up 420.70 points. Banking, Financials were the biggest gainers, while RIL, SBI were the most active stocks on the index.

The risk sentiment driving the markets is likely to be due to optimism that vaccines are to hit the shelves soon as drug regulators will review applications for emergency approval of the Covid-19 shot. Strong FII inflows and a domino effect from Asian peers are also factors pushing the market's rally.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

DH Radio | The Lead: ICMR's handling of Covid-19

DH Radio | The Lead: ICMR's handling of Covid-19

DH toon | Oppn parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

DH toon | Oppn parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

Hampi: Where heritage meets nature

Hampi: Where heritage meets nature

 