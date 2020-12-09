Sensex hits 46,000 for the first time as market extends rally

Equity benchmark Sensex crossed the 46,000 mark on Wednesday for the first time in a day that saw many record highs. Nifty also crossed 13,500 in intraday trade.

Both Indices opened at record highs and on Wednesday.

At 13:45, Sensex was at 46,029.21, up 420.70 points. Banking, Financials were the biggest gainers, while RIL, SBI were the most active stocks on the index.

The risk sentiment driving the markets is likely to be due to optimism that vaccines are to hit the shelves soon as drug regulators will review applications for emergency approval of the Covid-19 shot. Strong FII inflows and a domino effect from Asian peers are also factors pushing the market's rally.