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Sensex jumps 1,695 points, Nifty ends above 23,600: Why did stock market rally today?

Crude oil prices tanked nearly 4 per cent, trading below $90 per barrel in global markets after Trump's comments.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 12:55 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 12:55 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsUSIranDonald TrumpNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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