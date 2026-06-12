Sensex jumps 1,695 points, Nifty ends above 23,600: Why did stock market rally today?

<p>Following US President Donald Trump's announcement that his country has ended the war with Iran, beanchmark indices <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sensex">BSE Sensex</a> jumped by 1,695 points, while broader NSE Nifty closed above 23,600 on Friday. </p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex went up 2.30 per cent to settle at 75,527.95. During the day, it surged 1,775.47 points, or 2.40 per cent, to 75,608.02.</p><p>Meanwhile, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nse%20nifty">NSE Nifty</a> ended sharply higher by 461.30 points, or 1.99 per cent, to close at 23,622.90. Intra-day, the benchmark index zoomed 483.75 points, or 2 per cent, to 23,645.35.</p>.Lord’s Mark Industries Becomes First Company to Secure BSE Listing Approval Under IBC Scheme of PPIRP.<p>On Friday, Trump said that the deal to end the war with Iran has nearly been completed and that it is expected to be singed in Europe over the weekend. He called off military strikes on the Islamic Republic hours after threatening to take control of its oil industry.</p><p>Crude oil prices tanked nearly 4 per cent, trading below $90 per barrel in global markets after Trump's comments.</p><p>"I don't know if you heard, but we ended the war with Iran today (Thursday), and they have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon, something that we insisted on. That was the whole purpose," Trump said.</p><p>Among 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, InterGlobe Aviation, Titan, Eternal and HDFC Bank were among the biggest winners.</p><p>Tech Mahindra and Power Grid were the only laggards from the pack.</p><p>"Indian benchmark indices witnessed a strong rally on Friday, driven by aggressive short covering and improving global sentiment. Optimism surrounding a potential US-Iran peace deal, a decline in crude oil prices below the USD 88 mark, a sharp recovery in the Indian Rupee, and supportive global cues collectively fuelled buying interest throughout the session," according to Bajaj Broking Research.</p><p>The BSE SmallCap Select index jumped 2.75 per cent and MidCap Select index climbed 2.66 per cent.</p><p>Among sectors, realty surged 3.55 per cent, MidSmall Private Banks Quality Tilt (3.49 per cent), Industrials (3.45 per cent), Financial Services (3.14 per cent), Private Banks index (3.07 per cent), Bankex (2.94 per cent) and Top 10 Banks (2.85 per cent).</p><p>A total of 3,222 stocks advanced, while 1,046 declined and 154 remained flat on the BSE.</p><p>Through the week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,284.61 points, or 1.73 per cent, and the Nifty surged 256.2 points, or 1 per cent.</p>.Businessman alleges Rs 100-crore NSE share fraud, Bengaluru police file FIR.<p>"Indian equities witnessed a strong turnaround session today, with the Nifty-50 surging nearly 2 per cent and reclaiming the 23,600+ zone, marking one of the strongest bullish moves in recent sessions. The rally was driven by a sharp improvement in global risk sentiment, easing geopolitical concerns and renewed confidence across risk assets," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.</p><p>The biggest trigger for today's move was the sudden shift in tensions in West Asia, he said.</p><p>"Expectations of a potential diplomatic resolution between the US and Iran, along with the cancellation of planned military action, reduced fears of a wider conflict," Hariprasad added.</p><p>A major positive for India was the sharp decline in crude oil prices, he further said.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,987.09 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.</p><p>In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 150.63 points, or 0.20 per cent, to settle at 73,832.55. The Nifty edged lower by 53.35 points, or 0.23 per cent, to end at 23,161.60. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>