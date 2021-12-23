Sensex jumps nearly 300 pts, above 57K at open

Sensex jumps nearly 300 pts, above 57K at open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 23 2021, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 09:52 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex jumped 292.31 points to 57,222.87 in the opening session on Thursday, Nifty rose 88.25 points to 17,043.70.

More to follow...

 

